JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cfra cut shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.36.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index