JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 52.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.18.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. 430,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,556. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

