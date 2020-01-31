JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNXM. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNXM traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 761,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,285. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

