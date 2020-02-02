JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Neutral

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ITCI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $22.69 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $513,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $567,161.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,518,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

