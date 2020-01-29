JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Marston’s (LON:MARS) Price Target to GBX 128

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 132 ($1.74) to GBX 128 ($1.68) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marston’s to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114.30 ($1.50).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 106.90 ($1.41) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.67. The firm has a market cap of $705.93 million and a P/E ratio of -38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

