JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to at BMO Capital Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets to in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.29.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

