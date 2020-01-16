JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $149.00 at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,470,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,312,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average of $121.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

