JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group to Buy

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,156,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,345,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,012 shares of company stock worth $25,722,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after acquiring an additional 820,208 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

