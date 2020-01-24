JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 4,250

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BATS. Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,762.50 ($49.49).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,409.50 ($44.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,276.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,007.31.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also: Which market index is the best?