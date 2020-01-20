JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLUE. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $98.04 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average of $100.19.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,977 shares of company stock worth $1,263,376. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 898.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,061,000 after acquiring an additional 948,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,104,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 483.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,479,000 after buying an additional 211,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 752,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,693,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,755,000 after buying an additional 130,765 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

