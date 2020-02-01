JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

FB opened at $201.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 136,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Facebook by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Facebook by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?