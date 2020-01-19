JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 4,850 ($63.80) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) price objective (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,366.71 ($57.44).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,651 ($61.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,419.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,333.13.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers