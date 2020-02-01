JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Avast (LON:AVST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on the stock.

AVST has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Avast from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Avast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sell rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 492.88 ($6.48).

Shares of Avast stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday, reaching GBX 425 ($5.59). 8,733,858 shares of the company were exchanged. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 274.65 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 529 ($6.96). The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 482.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 408.92.

In other Avast news, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total value of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26). Also, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

