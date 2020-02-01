JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Target Price to GBX 1,925

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Investec cut shares of Admiral Group to an add rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Admiral Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,124.88 ($27.95).

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,259 ($29.72). The company had a trading volume of 548,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,289.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley bought 943 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

