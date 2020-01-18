JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Target Price to GBX 25

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 27 ($0.36) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Intu Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 42.79 ($0.56).

LON INTU opened at GBX 22.86 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Intu Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of $309.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.24.

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

