JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Target Price to GBX 215

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.89) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 156.96 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.27.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

