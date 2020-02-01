JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $116.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.50.

UTHR traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.67. 386,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,928. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01, a PEG ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve