JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst (LON:JCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $798.00

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 798 ($10.50) and last traded at GBX 796 ($10.47), with a volume of 43437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 796 ($10.47).

The company has a market capitalization of $448.97 million and a PE ratio of -56.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 751.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 716.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst Company Profile (LON:JCH)

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

