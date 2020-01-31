JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 10.25 Per Share

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst’s previous dividend of $6.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JCH stock opened at GBX 768.92 ($10.11) on Friday. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst has a 52-week low of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 796 ($10.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.48 million and a PE ratio of -55.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 761.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 720.11.

About JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

