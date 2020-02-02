JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1461 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

JIGB opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $56.26.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume