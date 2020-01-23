JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,090.00

Shares of JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and last traded at GBX 1,075.10 ($14.14), with a volume of 17302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,082 ($14.23).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,025.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,007.25. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61.

In related news, insider Aidan Lisser bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.89) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($34,806.63).

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

