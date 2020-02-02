JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1672 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?