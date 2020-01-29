JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Trading Down 1.8%

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and last traded at GBX 1,330 ($17.50), approximately 20,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 23,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,355 ($17.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,316.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,150.38.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

