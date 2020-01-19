JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) Trading Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.75 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.34), approximately 84,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.75 ($1.35).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust Company Profile (LON:MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

