JPMorgan Municipal ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

NYSEARCA JMUB opened at $54.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $51.71 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25.

