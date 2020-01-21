JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities stock opened at GBX 793.50 ($10.44) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 691.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 685.46. The company has a market cap of $365.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36. JPMorgan Russian Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 6.94 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 787.92 ($10.36).

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

