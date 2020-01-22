JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.70, 178,818 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 125,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $539,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

