JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of JAGG stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?