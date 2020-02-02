JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust (LON:JUSC) Shares Down 0.8%

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (LON:JUSC) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 351 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 352 ($4.63), approximately 42,462 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 47,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.67).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 347.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 330.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71.

In other news, insider Christopher Metcalfe bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £67,400 ($88,660.88).

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

