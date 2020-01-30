JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.97, approximately 2,095 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1858 per share. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $300,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares during the period.

