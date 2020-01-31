Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $104,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB opened at $27.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $517.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

PUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

