JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Shares Up 1.7%

JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 61 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JSCPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered JSR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered JSR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.30.

About JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

