JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBAXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

JBAXY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,625. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds