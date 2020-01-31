Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Up 15.9% in January

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,098,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.50.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

