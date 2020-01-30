Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $7.33. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 96,063 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 63.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

