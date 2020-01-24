Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) shares rose 15.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.38, approximately 5,940,546 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,031,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

JMIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

The company has a market cap of $640.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,377,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

