Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 6.6%

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $7.24, 14,094,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 405% from the average session volume of 2,788,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

