Jumia Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 20,998 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,769% compared to the average daily volume of 732 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JMIA. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,210,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

