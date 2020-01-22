Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been given a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

JUN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.64 ($28.65).

Shares of JUN3 stock opened at €21.38 ($24.86) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 1-year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.92.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

