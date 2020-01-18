Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com