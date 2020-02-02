Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,620.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,427.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,468.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

