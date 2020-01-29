Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given “Hold” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

JNPR stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $175,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,468.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20,685.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,116,000 after buying an additional 1,760,775 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,399,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,084,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 246,493 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

