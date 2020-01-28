Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Juniper Networks updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.30 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,704,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,362. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,427.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $793,139.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

