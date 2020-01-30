Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $26.50 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

JNPR stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,427.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $175,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,468.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,620.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?