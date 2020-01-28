Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.30 EPS.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Juniper Networks to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,427.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

