Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.79.

JNPR stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 229,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

