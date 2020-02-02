Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Juniper reported healthy fourth-quarter 2019 results wherein the top line increased year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is seeing solid momentum in Mist and strength in its services organization. It has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. Juniper plans to launch several products over the next few quarters, which are expected to reinforce its competitive position across service provider, cloud and enterprise market. However, it faces stiff competition in each of its served markets, which has traditionally spearheaded innovation, charging high prices for its premium branded products. Uncertain global macro environment and weak investment patterns among its carrier customers remain major headwinds.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,427.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,468.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,084,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,944,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after purchasing an additional 112,335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,755,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,197,000 after purchasing an additional 320,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,702,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

