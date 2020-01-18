Jupiter European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $867.00

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 867 ($11.40) and last traded at GBX 867 ($11.40), with a volume of 23615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 856 ($11.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of $982.01 million and a P/E ratio of 17.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 803.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 820.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Sutch bought 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 844 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of £506.40 ($666.14).

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:JEO)

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to invest in securities of European companies and in geographical sectors or areas which offer good prospects for capital growth. To achieve this objective, the Investment Advisor adopts a stock picking approach to identify long-term growth prospects.

