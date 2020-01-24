Jupiter European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $872.40

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 872.40 ($11.48) and last traded at GBX 871 ($11.46), with a volume of 4003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870 ($11.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 810.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 821.15.

In other Jupiter European Opportunities Trust news, insider Andrew L. Sutch purchased 60 shares of Jupiter European Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 844 ($11.10) per share, with a total value of £506.40 ($666.14).

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:JEO)

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to invest in securities of European companies and in geographical sectors or areas which offer good prospects for capital growth. To achieve this objective, the Investment Advisor adopts a stock picking approach to identify long-term growth prospects.

