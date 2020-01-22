Jupiter Green Investment Trust (LON:JGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $216.00

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.79), with a volume of 261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.79).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 194.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and a P/E ratio of 58.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jupiter Green Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JGC)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?